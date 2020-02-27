Market Intelligence Platform, Sensor Tower, Reveals the Top Performing Fitness, Nutrition and Health Apps in January 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers know how they fared in January with their health resolution goals, but how did the top health and nutrition apps perform with consumers?

The leading provider for market intelligence on the global mobile app economy, Sensor Tower, has published the analytics on the most popular health and nutrition apps in both iOS and Android, detailing the industry leaders in January 2020.

January is historically the most important month of the year for digital health apps as consumers download new products in the new year to get healthier.

This market analysis looked at consumer downloads for MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Weight Watchers (WW), Noom, Lose It!, Fat Secret, BetterMe and 8Fit.

It revealed some unexpected performance results for some of the most advertised fitness apps. Weight Watchers had only 700,000 downloads in January, even with a big publicity push from Oprah. Noom, which is running national TV commercials and advertisements in Times Square, had only 600,000 total downloads in January.

In comparison, Lifesum - one of the top-ranking nutrition apps on iOS and Android - nearly doubled the amount of downloads that Noom and Weight Watchers received with 1.2 million.

The founder of Lifesum, Henrik Torstensson, says he isn't surprised with January's performance because consumers and the media are quickly recognizing how much value the nutrition tool brings to users who want to get healthier.

"If you eat healthier, you will feel better and have more energy," said Torstensson. "It's not a complicated formula but finding the right, personalized nutrition isn't always easy for people. This is where Lifesum helps consumers. Our program creates a customized, flexible health plan that makes eating healthier easier."

In January, the editor of Parade Magazine called Lifesum her "personal favorite," while PC Mag wrote, "Lifesum is one of the best weight management apps I've seen," in their review of digital health apps.

Analytics for the Top Performing Nutrition, Fitness and Health Apps in January 2020

The analytics were published by Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based market intelligence company that provides enterprise-level data on mobile apps and publishers through their store, ad, usage, and app intelligence platforms.

