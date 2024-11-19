Marketeam.ai Appoints Acclaimed Marketing Leader Tony Weisman to Join Its Board of Advisors

Recognized by Forbes as one of the world's most influential CMOs, Weisman's distinguished career reflects his impact and leadership across some of the marketing industry's most prestigious brands and agencies. He has earned numerous accolades, including being named a Brand Genius by Adweek and receiving the Silver Medal Award from the Chicago Advertising Federation for his lifetime contributions to advertising. From his role as Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin' Brands to his leadership as CEO of DigitasLBi North America, and executive positions at DraftFCB and Leo Burnett, Weisman has consistently driven growth and innovation, solidifying his reputation as a visionary in brand strategy and customer engagement.

"This is a significant milestone for Marketeam," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO. "Tony Weisman's addition to our Advisory Board is transformative, and alongside Clive Sirkin, it signals a strong endorsement of our vision to reshape the marketing industry with AI-native solutions. Tony's extensive expertise in brand strategy and his innovative approach to digital marketing make him an indispensable asset. Together, Tony and Clive bring unparalleled experience from Fortune 500 brands and top global agencies, enhancing our ability to drive impactful industry change."

Tony's impact is expected to extend beyond strategic advisement; his experience and network within the marketing and advertising sectors will accelerate Marketeam.ai's growth and U.S. market presence. In addition to his role at Marketeam.ai, Weisman serves on the boards of Klaviyo, Later, and InMoment, contributing his insights to shape the future of brand engagement and technology adoption across industries.

"I'm thrilled to join Marketeam.ai at such a pivotal time," Weisman shared. "The company's commitment to democratizing access to high-level marketing through AI solutions is something the industry has long needed. Marketeam.ai is uniquely positioned to empower businesses to shift resources from operational overhead to meaningful growth. I'm excited to work alongside Clive and the team to support this game-changing mission."

About Marketeam.ai:

Marketeam.ai is revolutionizing the marketing industry with its proprietary LLM for marketing and a dedicated team of autonomous AI agents. Designed by marketers for marketers, Marketeam.ai enables companies to exceed KPIs without expanding headcount, allowing budgets to be focused on strategic growth rather than operational costs. With a mission to empower marketing teams through accessible AI solutions, Marketeam.ai is addressing a critical industry need for efficiency and scale in achieving ambitious growth objectives.

