Marketing Innovators Launches MI Gift Cards Reward Program

The MI Gift Cards reward code program empowers your employees, customers or channel partners with the freedom to choose their own digital reward, redeemable from a huge selection of name-brand gift cards. Program set-up is quick and low-cost, while the administration of reward codes is easy, flexible, custom-branded and delivered instantly. This program can be used for variety of applications including employee incentives, rewards, on-the-spot recognition, along with customer loyalty referrals, wellness accomplishments, survey thank-you's, and so much more. The administration of award codes can easily be done by MI or by the client, if so desired.

"This product is easy to use and offers various denominations as a way to provide rewards and recognition without administrative hassles and costly investment in technology," says President, Rick Blabolil. "We're excited to bring this to the marketplace and will continuously strive to keep the merchant selection relevant and up-to-date. People love to be recognized, rewarded and incentivized, but what they truly appreciate is the power of choice and instant delivery. That's exactly what this product provides."

Marketing Innovators

Marketing Innovators is an incentive house providing solutions and services to enhance experiences throughout the lifecycle of an employee. For more than 40 years, MI has helped organizations develop and deploy effective people performance management strategies including: program consultation, fully integrated solutions that include award platform administration and fulfillment, and flexible and scalable state-of-the-art technology.

Marketing Innovators is one of Chicago's largest privately owned firms and is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 and private 2000 companies striving to inspire employees to outstanding performance.

Contact:

Anne Jetter

VP, Product & Business Development

ajetter@marketinginnovators.com

9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 360

Rosemont, IL 60018

847-692-0682

