Marketo Names Vertify a Revvie Finalist for 2018 Lauchpoint Technology Partner of the Year Award

With over 100 mutual customers, Vertify's goal is to be the market leader in helping Marketo customers find the true potential of their customer data. "Vertify is the fuel to feed data to the Marketo customer engine," said Dean Dzurilla, CEO of Vertify. "Our next gen multi-point integration platform makes it possible to get all customer data, spread across an entire organization, into Marketo. We can't wait to see how this partnership expands knowing that both sides are innovating for the future."

Fueling this dynamic partnership is an unparalleled commitment to customer and partner success on both sides of the table.

"The Vertify team has been a consistent resource for helping the entire Solutions Consulting and Marketo Sales Teams. Vertify represents the values of Marketo as part of our extended family of solutions, solving challenges for customers, opening up new opportunities to engage audiences, and delivering consistent innovation. They are a trustworthy resource that we can rely upon to help our customers deliver results," said Patrick Groover, Senior Solutions Consultant at Marketo.

"Customer data lives all over the place, not just in the CRM," said Matt Klepac, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Vertify. "With our growing partnership, marketers will finally get to own the customer journey by making it possible to connect Marketo to every system the customer interacts with."

About the Revvie Awards

The Revvies include 14 categories. Each award recognizes and celebrates companies who are leveraging Marketo to drive the future of marketing and customer experience.

About Vertify Inc.

Founded in 2009, Vertify's singular mission is to help marketers unlock the true potential of company data. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vertify makes it easy to get customer data into marketing software by connecting apps and sharing data across a company's tech stack. For more information, visit http://www.vertify.com or follow @vertifydata on Twitter.

For more information, please contact mklepac@vertify.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketo-names-vertify-a-revvie-finalist-for-2018-lauchpoint-technology-partner-of-the-year-award-300635407.html

SOURCE Vertify

Related Links

http://www.vertify.com

