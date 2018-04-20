NEW ORLEANS, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Frances Gardner is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Doctor at Mary Frances Gardner, M.D.

Devoted to the health and wellness of their patients, Mary Frances Gardner, M. D. is a medical establishment well versed in all facets of Gynecology and Obstetric care. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the team has served patients for over forty years.

Amassing over forty years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Mary Frances Gardner is a renowned expert within the field. Commended for her outstanding contributions to the medical industry, throughout her career, Dr. Gardner has attained extensive expertise within the areas of Gynecology and Obstetrics Education.

Throughout her educational pursuits, Dr. Gardner earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Louisiana State University and her Medical Doctor degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine. Thereafter, Dr. Gardner attained her M.P.H. at Tulane University School of Public Health and completed her OB/GYN residency at Tulane University.

To further her professional development, Dr. Gardner is an affiliate of several organizations including Zonta International, American Medical Women's Association, the American Medical Students Association, and Women Leaders in Medicine, American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of OB/GYN.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Gardner is an active volunteer throughout her local community.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Gardner was a fellow of the Tropical Medicine Fellowship at Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

Dr. Gardner dedicates this recognition to her family and friends.

