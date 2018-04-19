"MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED,"A Groundbreaking Documentary About Women as They Lead the Cannabis Industry, Debuts in Seattle

SEATTLE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Labs, Inc. will host an exclusive Seattle premiere screening of the feature-length film, Mary Janes: The Women of Weed in The Seattle Art Museum Plestcheeff Auditorium at 6:30 PM on May 15, 2018.

The film features award-winning Director-Producer Windy Borman using powerful personal stories to explore how cannabis is the first new industry to emerge in the 21st century, and the impact of its women leaders. The film examines the intersection of gender parity, social justice, and environmental sustainability in the industry.

Windy Borman, Producer-Director of Mary Janes: The Women of Weed Mary Janes: Women of Weed Movie Poster

"From farms to labs to dispensaries and beyond, the film sheds light on the female researchers and entrepreneurs blazing a trail in today's legal cannabis industry. From interviews with scientists, doctors, lawyers, activists, growers, and bakers, I learned cannabis is not only an industry but also a movement of dedicated, pioneering women," says Director Windy Borman.

The host of the Seattle Premier is Eden Labs, a Seattle-based a pioneer of CO2 and ethanol extraction systems used in the nutraceutical, medical and cannabis industries. Gold Sponsor, Emerald Scientific, and Silver Sponsor, Right Sciences, are also helping to bring this event to Seattle. The film's director, Windy Borman, will be available after the screening for a question and answer opportunity.

MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED explores the movement to end marijuana prohibition and Borman's assumptions about the plant. Through a series of empowering and educational interviews with the industry's "Women of Weed," Windy's assumptions are transformed as she discovers how cannabis liberation intersects with the most urgent social justice issues of our time. She learns how this green revolution has significant effects on environmental sustainability, ending the War on Drugs and the Prison-Industrial Complex, and the destructive domination of Big Pharma.

Tickets are on-sale now and available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-janes-women-of-weed-seattle-premiere-tickets-45208744572

ABOUT MARY JANES: THE WOMEN OF WEED:

Women are changing the face of today's fastest growing industry — cannabis. Join filmmaker Windy Borman as she explores the movement to end marijuana prohibition, her relationship to the plant, and the stereotypes surrounding it. Through a series of empowering and educational interviews with a broad diversity of women leading the industry today, Windy's assumptions are transformed as she discovers cannabis liberation intersects with the most urgent social justice issues of our time.

ABOUT PRODUCER / WRITER / DIRECTOR WINDY BORMAN

Windy Borman, MST, is a multi-award-winning film Director and Producer, as well as the founder of DVA Productions. Her recent projects include directing and producing the 10-time award-winning film, "The Eyes of Thailand" (narrated by Ashley Judd), and producing "The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia," which premiered at Sundance and on HBO. Other credits include producing performances for Dr. Maya Angelou and Margaret Cho, directing "The Vagina Monologues," and writing for Kindland, Takepart.com and Indiewire: Women and Hollywood.

ABOUT EDEN LABS

Eden Labs is a Seattle-based pioneering technology company known for its innovation of CO2 and ethanol extraction technology. Eden has developed state-of-the-art distillation and extraction systems making it possible to isolate beneficial botanical compounds for the nutraceutical, medical, and cannabis industries. Eden operates research and development, engineering, and manufacturing facilities in Seattle, distributing equipment to a world-wide customer base.

Website: https://www.edenlabs.com/mary-janes-premiere

Facebook: http://Facebook.com/MaryJanesFilm

Twitter and Instagram: @MaryJanesFilm

Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPDOgL7wSO0

