CASPER, Wyo., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Kay Pieper, RN, BSN, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a VIP Member in the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as Head Oncology Nurse at Rocky Mountain Oncology.

Established since 1911 and located in the Casper, Wyoming region, Rocky Mountain Oncology has served the region for decades. A frontrunner in the medical industry, the Oncology center is revered for their groundbreaking approach to cancer care, as well as the mental, emotional, and physical comfort they provide for their patients. Having established a team of, "doctors, physician assistants, nurses and radiation therapists to take care of you," the center is dedicated to the health and wellness of their clients. In an effort to minimize the concerns of their patients, the facility provides "you with access to a financial counselor, a genetic counselor, massage and acupuncture therapists, volunteers and support staff – all of whom live in your community." The center promises to treat their clients like "beloved family members" ensuring that it is a place they feel at home. Understanding the delicate nature of their clients medical issues, the center provides a "Patient Navigator", that is able to provide "emotional support from day one."

Amassing over thirty years of experience in the field of healthcare and having accrued six years in her current position, Mary Kay Pieper is renowned for her contributions to the medical field. Throughout her career, Pieper has attained expertise within all facets of Nursing and Oncology Nursing.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Pieper attained her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1986 from Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.

To further her professional development, Pieper is an affiliate of several organizations including the Oncology Nursing Society, and the International Nurses Association.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Pieper has been awarded Nurse of the Year by her local hospital and recognized for excellence in nursing by March of Dimes, who nominated her for Nurse of the Year in 2005.

Charitable to various organizations, Pieper is an active member within her community. A dynamic volunteer at local Catholic Churches, helping couples through their marriage preparation, Pieper volunteers with local schools in Casper in addition to several other local organizations.

When she is not working, Pieper enjoys gardening, photography, hiking, and spending time with friends in her spare time. Thankful for all her mentors who have assisted her with their knowledge along the way, Pieper dedicates this recognition to her parents, and family, for all of their love and support.

For more information, visit: http://rockymountainoncology.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-kay-pieper-rn-bsn-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300618434.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

