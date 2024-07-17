Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grants Fund Local Heritage Tourism Projects Over $410,000 to go to Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties

FREDERICK, Md., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has announced the results of its latest project grant round, with awards totaling more than $5 million across the state's thirteen certified Heritage Areas. Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties were awarded a total of $419,217.00 to fund heritage tourism projects that support local economies, drive tourism, and share the unique history of our region.

"The seven projects funded this year include critical preservation projects and support for visitor experiences that will shed light on previously forgotten or sidelined stories of our past," said Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Executive Director Elizabeth Shatto. "Ultimately, these projects will serve new and expanding audiences who seek and draw inspiration from our authentic history and culture."

"The seven projects funded this year include critical preservation projects and support for visitor experiences that will shed light on previously forgotten or sidelined stories of our past." - Elizabeth Shatto, Executive Director, Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area. Post this

Projects in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area receiving funds are as follows:

American Battlefield Trust: $100,000 for acquisition of the Hagerstown Pike I Tract at Antietam Battlefield

for acquisition of the Hagerstown Pike I Tract at Antietam Battlefield Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Inc.: $100,000 for restoring and reopening the Historic F.W. Fraley Store

for restoring and reopening the Historic F.W. Community Foundation of Carroll County , Incorporated: $7,000 for Ellsworth Cemetery signage

, Incorporated: for Ellsworth Cemetery signage Historical Society of Carroll County : $15,000 for Mary Shellman Civil War to Suffrage exhibit

: for to Suffrage exhibit National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Incorporated: $50,000 for museum upgrade - schematic and design planning

for museum upgrade - schematic and design planning Town of Sharpsburg, Maryland : $13,550 for Big Spring Masonry restoration

: for Big Spring Masonry restoration Washington County Historical Trust, Inc.: $8,667 for Saylor House in Kiwanis Park: Restoration & Reuse - Phase 6 Main Level Flooring Repairs

In addition to the project grants listed above, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area was awarded grants of $100,000 for management of the Heritage Area and $25,000 to be distributed as mini-grants to stakeholders in the region.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Scott Shatto, Executive Director, Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, (240) 285-6727, [email protected], https://www.heartofthecivilwar.org/

SOURCE Maryland Heritage Areas Authority