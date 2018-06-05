Mascot Books Publishes Keyboard Kritters by Bobbi Callis

DENTON, Md., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, 2018 Keyboard Kritters, a new children's book by Maryland elementary technology teacher, Bobbi Callis, will be released. Keyboard Kritters is an amusing story about Keyboard Street's newest neighbor, Lyle Lion. While some Kritters fear Lyle, Aunt Alligator understands what it's like to not fit in. Children follow along as Aunt Alligator gathers Kritters to throw Lyle a surprise party. One by one, the reader is introduced to a new Kritter on the keyboard and what they are bringing to the party. By associating each key with a kritter this book makes remembering the keyboard simple and enjoyable, while teaching inclusion and acceptance along the way.

As reported in 2017 Maryland Report Card, over one half of all third, fourth, and fifth grade students did not meet grade level expectations in Language Arts. While the roots of low standardized test scores are often varied and complex, one of the most overlooked causes is familiarity with the keyboard. In a time when technology is a part of daily life, even for young children, we often incorrectly assume that kids are already familiar with keyboarding.

The purchase of a Keyboard Kritters hardback book includes free online games and printable resources. It can be used as a stand-alone program for pre-kindergarten through second grade classrooms or to supplement a school district's typing program for older grades. This kit is also extremely popular with parents who want their child to be familiar with this very important 21st century skill. Order directly through www.keyboardkritters.com and receive a free gift.

About the Author: Bobbi Callis is the author of newly released keyboarding kit and children's book Keyboard Kritters. A 24-year veteran in elementary education, she teaches Pre-K through fifth grade technology at Maple Elementary School in Cambridge, Maryland. Callis obtained her B.S. in Elementary Education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, and was later awarded a Master's in Reading and Literacy from Walden University.

