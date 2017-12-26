Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Announces Extensions of Forbearance Agreement and Term A Facility

"With the reality of competition expanding throughout the northeast, Foxwoods continues to add a variety of non-gaming and family-friendly offerings in preparation for the imminent changes to come," said MPTN Chairman, Rodney Butler. "By realigning our Term A obligations and extending our Forbearance Agreement, we can better ensure that our ongoing plans will be compatible with long-term profitability."

About Mashantucket Pequot Gaming Enterprise

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Mashantucket Pequot Gaming Enterprise (MPGE) is the management entity over Foxwoods Resort Casino, the first full-service gaming enterprise built on an Indian reservation and one of the largest resort casinos in North America. Foxwoods offers a vast array of gaming in six casinos, AAA Four-Diamond hotels, restaurants from gourmet to express, world-renowned spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, and exclusive retailers. Perfect for both recreation and business, Foxwoods provides modern and versatile convention and meeting space to infuse new life into any meeting or event. For a comprehensive look at Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, visit www.foxwoods.com.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket Pequots are a native Algonquin people in southeastern Connecticut who reside at the oldest continuously occupied reservation in the U.S., dating to its establishment in 1666. As survivors of the first genocidal massacre attempt on what would become continental U.S. soil, the Pequots' pioneering legacy of survival, precedence and restoration is featured at the world-renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. (www.pequotmuseum.org).

About Foxwoods Resort Casino

25 Years Proud: Since 1992, Foxwoods Resort Casino has offered guests The Wonder Of It All as the premier resort destination in the Northeast. As the largest resort casino in North America, Foxwoods offers a vast array of gaming in seven casinos; AAA Four-Diamond hotels, restaurants from gourmet to quick service, world-renowned spas, award-winning golf, state-of-the-art theaters, exclusive retailers and free-to-play online casino games at FoxwoodsONLINE.com. Foxwoods is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and was the first full-service casino built on tribal land, pioneering a nationwide movement that now includes more than 400 gaming properties owned and operated by over 200 tribes across the U.S. For more information on Foxwoods and the property's 25th anniversary celebrations, visit foxwoods.com.

