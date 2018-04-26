Mason Launches New Website

"We believe that we have assembled one of the most talented and capable teams of advisors and support staff in the industry," said Chris Schreiner, Chief Operating Officer. Mason's website includes an expanded section that highlights their key personnel with subsections that include "Investment Committee" and "Financial Planners and Investment Managers" for example. https://masoncompanies.com/about-us/key-personnel/ In addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer, Schreiner is the head of the firm's financial planning practice. https://masoncompanies.com/services/private-clients/

"Our goal was not only to reflect our heritage but also to integrate a new look and feel for the firm," said Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. Thorpe's primary role at Mason is to lead the growth of the institutional practice. "Regarding our institutional practice, we felt that the website needed to better reflect our client base which includes community foundations, educational institutions, arts and cultural organizations, private and family foundations, healthcare and social services entities, corporate foundations, public funds, and family offices." Mason's services for institutions are offered on a traditional or non-discretionary basis and on an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) or discretionary basis. https://masoncompanies.com/services/institutions/

"Over the past few years, Mason has been committed to updating technology and software, both internally and client facing, and we wanted our website to be a reflection of this commitment," said George Gouin, Managing Director of Information Technology and Systems. Over the past few years, Mason has implemented a document portal, added electronic signature capabilities for client use and upgraded their performance reporting software.

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families and institutions in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has approximately $7 billion in assets under management. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

