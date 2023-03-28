Mass flow controller market size to grow by USD 554.89 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing use of advanced materials to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mass flow controller market size is estimated to grow by USD 554.89 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing use of advanced materials is a key trend in the market. These materials help improve the performance and reliability of mass flow controllers. Advanced alloys and polymers have higher corrosion resistance, durability, and strength-to-weight ratio than traditional materials such as stainless steel. Companies are investing in R&D to create new materials and improve the performance of already existing materials. This, in turn, is expected to fuel innovation in the market and lead to the creation of effective products for different industries. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Mass flow controller market - Segmentation assessment Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (exotic alloy, stainless steel, bronze, and brass) and end-user (semiconductor, oil and gas, chemical, metal and mining, and others).

During the forecast period, the exotic alloy segment will hold a major share of the market's growth. Exotic alloys are used for making mass flow controllers and have unique properties and compositions. Some of the industries that use mass flow controllers are pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and semiconductor manufacturing. Exotic alloys are ideal for use in corrosive materials. They are highly resistant to corrosion, high temperatures, and high pressure. Hence, they deal with a wide range of applications. Such factors will increase the demand for exotic alloys and propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global mass flow controller market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mass flow controller market.

APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The economic growth in countries such as China , India , and Japan is leading to a rise in demand for mass flow controllers across various industries such as chemical, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals. The semiconductor industry is a major end-user of mass flow controllers in APAC. China , Taiwan , South Korea , and Japan have some of the top semiconductor manufacturers. The demand for mass flow controllers used is increasing in manufacturing due to the high demand for consumer electronics in the region. In addition, the healthcare sector in APAC is a growing market for mass flow controllers, especially in China and India . Such factors will drive the global MFC market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Mass flow controller market - Vendor assessment

The report offers a detailed analysis of several market vendors, including Aalborg Instruments and Controls Inc., Alicat Scientific, Azbil Corp., Bronkhorst High Tech B.V., Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG, Dwyer Instruments LLC, HORIBA Ltd., IKS PVD Technology Shenyang Co. Ltd, KRACHT GmbH, Kurt J Lesker Co., MKS Instruments Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Proterial Ltd., Sensirion AG, shanghai cixi Instruments Co. Ltd., Sierra Instruments Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TSI Inc., VITROCELL Systems GmbH, and Vogtlin Instruments GmbH.

Mass flow controller market – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for industrial automation is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Mass flow controllers provide precise flow control of liquids and gases.

They can significantly improve productivity and reduce costs in industries such as chemical, oil and gas, and food and beverage.

In the chemical industry, mass flow controllers are used in many processes, such as mixing, blending, and batching, to ensure accurate and consistent flow rates.

In the oil and gas industry, mass flow controllers are used to measure and control the flow of fluids in various applications, including well testing, metering, and pipeline operations.

Mass flow controllers are also used in numerous processes in the food and beverage industry, including filling, dispensing, and mixing, to ensure precise and constant flow rates.

Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Price competition is challenging the growth of the global mass flow controllers (MFC) market.

is challenging the growth of the global mass flow controllers (MFC) market. Customers have a wide variety of choices, as a large number of manufacturers offer similar products.

This puts pressure on manufacturers to price their goods competitively.

As a result, manufacturers have to balance pricing and profitability by considering factors such as raw material costs, R&D costs, marketing costs, and overhead costs.

To remain profitable, manufacturers should review their pricing strategies constantly.

Such factors can impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mass flow controller market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mass flow controller market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mass flow controller market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mass flow controller market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mass flow controller market vendors

