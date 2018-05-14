Mass Spectrometer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mass Spectrometer Market: Overview

This report on mass spectrometer market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally.The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various mass spectrometer instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global mass spectrometer market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, applications and geographies.



Global Mass Spectrometer Market: Scope of the Study

The mass spectrometer market has been studied based on major product segments, application segments and regional as well as national markets.Based on product type, the global mass spectrometer market has been categorized into: GC-MS, LC-MS, MALDI-TOF, ICP-MS and others.



On the basis of applications the mass spectrometer market is classified as pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, industrial chemistry, environmental testing, food & beverage industry and others.



The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2017 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.



Global Mass Spectrometer Market: Drivers and Top Trend Analysis

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global mass spectrometer market and could influence the market in the near future.Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/applications/end-users/geographies.



The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report.The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market.



All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.



Global Mass Spectrometer Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the mass spectrometer market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.Each regional market for mass spectrometer has been further categorized into major product, applications, material, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study.



Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.



Global Mass Spectrometer Market: Competitive Landscape

The report profiles key manufacturers in the mass spectrometer market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Bruker, PerkinElmer, AB SCIEX, Charles River Laboratories, Shimadzu Corporation and Agilent Technologies.



The global mass spectrometer market has been segmented as follows:



Mass Spectrometer Market, by Product Type

GC-MS (Gas chromatography-mass spectrometer)

LC-MS (Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometer)

MALDI-TOF (Matrix associated laser desorption/ionization-time of flight)

ICP-MS (Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometer)

Others



Mass Spectrometer Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Industry

Others



Mass Spectrometer Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



