Massage Heights Seeks Franchisees at 2018 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas April 3-6

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a leader of professional, affordable and convenient therapeutic massage and facial services, announced today that it is seeking franchisees at the annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. The conference will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 3-6, 2018.

Massage Heights, which aims to have 200 Retreats open by the end of 2019, is seeking multi-unit franchisees and area developers to grow the brand in cities like Las Vegas, Nashville, St. Louis, South Florida, and Chicago in 2018. Sandi Brady, multi-unit franchisee for Massage Heights in the Kansas City area, will be in attendance at the upcoming conference at booth #501.

"The annual Multi-Unit Franchising Conference provides us with the opportunity to engage with potential multi-unit franchisees and area developers to discuss our proven business model, robust franchise support, and multiple revenue streams," said Tim Hicks, senior vice president of franchise operations and development of Massage Heights. "As a company, we are steadfast in our commitment to helping our franchise owners succeed and are dedicated to providing ongoing training and resources."

Massage Heights reported over $100 million in revenue and the opening of 14 Retreats nationwide in 2017 —­ a record year in revenue for the rapidly growing franchise concept. Prospective franchisees should have $175,000 in liquid assets and minimum $400,000 net worth per location, as well as experience in sales or retail management and managing hourly wage employees.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Massage Heights, visit http://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/ or call 888-810-3940.

About Massage Heights

Massage Heights is a family-owned, membership-based therapeutic services franchise company that provides Members and Guests convenient, professional, affordable resort-quality massage and facial services that help people achieve a balanced and healthy lifestyle, in an upscale Retreat environment. Regular massage and skin therapy services help people look and feel their best from the inside out by aiding in the reduction of stress, pain management and increased relaxation, all resulting in the ability to tackle daily life with a higher level of vitality and positivity, truly elevating the everyday.

