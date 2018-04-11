MassDrive Insurance Group Launches Bindable™

BOSTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MassDrive Insurance Group, the company behind MyLifeProtected, today introduced Bindable™, an insurance technology company whose goal is to transform the affinity distribution of insurance by providing a full stack of innovative, technology-enabled services. This new venture allows for the consolidation of its core services under the Bindable umbrella to better support its evolution into an industry-leading tech services platform.

Founded by proven entrepreneurs and affinity marketing leaders, Bindable offers insurance companies, affinity groups and intermediaries a full suite of solutions for modern insurance distribution including:

MyLifeProtected – launched in early 2016, the multi-product digital platform delivers private label and custom branded insurance marketplace solutions to partners.

Policy Crusher™ – the newest service under the Bindable umbrella serves as a SaaS platform and CRM for agents specifically designed for partner distribution models.

MassDrive – a nationally licensed agency offering multi-carrier auto and home insurance comparison-shopping services available for integration with eco-system partners.

In describing the reasoning behind the name, Bindable's CEO and Co-Founder, Bill Suneson, explained, "We've built our organization around providing technological solutions that enable companies to enter into the insurance business or expand their existing presence. We see this as a kind of 'binding,' which of course is a well-known insurance reference. To us, Bindable represents the bringing together of like-minded people, such as affinity groups, and a continued commitment to our customers, partners and community. We also feel the name speaks to the technological advancements in the insurance industry via products, services and customer engagement."

Bindable provides companies that work in the affinity space a full front-to-backend solution. It also offers adoptable tools that deliver more solutions to companies who work with affinity partners, particularly through its newest service: Policy Crusher™, a dynamic agent facing enrollment platform and CRM built for modern insurance distribution and personalized cross-sell.

"We offer a suite of technology-enabled services to insurance companies, intermediaries, affinity groups and other trusted brands. Bindable allows strategic partners to better engage their customers through insurance distribution, product diversification, and market expansion," added Jean-Marie Lovett, President at Bindable.

For more information on Bindable and its products, visit https://bindable.com.

About Bindable

Bindable is a Next Generation Insurance venture, offering a full-stack, tech-enabled solutions provider for modern insurance distribution. Through its MassDrive, MyLifeProtected and Policy Crusher™ brands, Bindable offers insurance companies, intermediaries and affinity groups a comprehensive suite of digital products and services designed to further engage their customers or members. For more information, visit www.bindable.com.

