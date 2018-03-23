Massive Cash Jackpot Hits Again At Table Mountain Casino

The Massive Cash Jackpot is a completely random jackpot found only at Central California's Table Mountain Casino, and is guaranteed to hit anywhere between $50,000 and $150,000 . As soon as it hits, the Massive Cash Jackpot meter starts climbing again, beginning at $50,000! No winning combination on the slot reels is needed to trigger this jackpot, just luck and playing with your Table Mountain Casino Player's Club Card inserted in your machine.

Rob Goslin, Casino President and General Manager, congratulated Sam, the latest Massive Cash Jackpot winner and said, "What an exciting jackpot win for Sam! It's always fun and exciting when the Massive Cash Jackpot hits, but it's double the excitement when we have back-to-back wins like this! On behalf of the entire team at Table Mountain Casino, congratulation to Sam!"

The month of March brings more special promotions for Table Mountain players, with the Go for the Green Giveaway where players can win up to $1,000 in cash, Play, Spin and Win Tuesdays, the $5,000 Wednesday Slot Tournaments, and the always-popular Earn & Win Thursdays. Look for the $175,000 Spring into Riches Giveaway to start on March 30th, where Club Members can earn entries every day for Thursday night drawings.

For more information and details about all that Table Mountain Casino has to offer, including award-winning restaurants, headliner entertainment, and more fun and exciting promotions, go to www.tmcasino.com or stop by the Player's Club located inside the Casino.

#ThisIsWinning

www.instagram.com/table.mountain.casino

https://www.facebook.com/tablemountaincasino

https://twitter.com/Tablemtncasino

Table Mountain Casino is owned and operated by the Table Mountain Rancheria of California who actively support many community-based agencies and non-profit organizations serving residents of the greater Fresno area and the regional San Joaquin Valley community. Table Mountain Casino proudly operates an alcohol and drug free environment. Must be at least 18 years of age to game.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massive-cash-jackpot-hits-again-at-table-mountain-casino-300618894.html

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino

Related Links

http://www.tmcasino.com

