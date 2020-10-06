Master Manifester And Popular Podcaster Michelle J. Lamont Set to Empower Abundance as Keynote Speaker at GLAMCON 2020

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- She's brought apathy to its knees, and audiences to their feet.

She's transformed hope into action, and dreams into realities.

Manifesting Miracles Host Michelle J. Lamont Manifesting Miracles Host Michelle J Lamont

She's energized, electrified and empowered.

She's even launched a popular podcast.

Now, continuing a successful journey to inject crowds across the nation with her unique inspirational and spiritual manifestation, renowned motivational leader Michelle J. Lamont will share her dynamic, life-changing message and methods as a keynote speaker at GlamCon's 2020 virtual event . On Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Lamont will headline this year's event, hosted by the Pink Peppermint Project and focusing on the health and wellness of African-American women.

"We're elated to add a manifestation powerhouse like Michelle to our event," says GlamCon founder Shantaquilette Carter-Williams. "She is a phenomenal speaker whose energy and positive vibe could move mountains, much less our group of women."

Lamont, who will speak at GlamCon for the second consecutive year, recently launched her podcast – Manifesting Miracles – which received 500 downloads in its first five days and debuted at No. 64 among thousands in spiritual/self-help rankings compiled by industry analytics tracker, Podkite . She will be joined at the event by speakers Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Dr. Noelle Reid and author Cordelia Gaffar .

"It's truly an honor to be invited to speak at GlamCon," Lamont says. "I look forward to helping others follow through on their intentions for money, relationships and success. Most people set their goals, but struggle to reach them. I teach them how to use their conscious manifestation power to its fullest extent and transform their dreams into reality."

An award-winning businesswoman, successful CEO of Lamont PR and respected Life Coach, the multi-talented Lamont will lend her expertise as GlamCon focuses on National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Black Lives Matter movement.

While African-American women are only 7% of the U.S. population, they make up nearly one-third (31%) of all breast cancer diagnoses.

ABOUT MICHELLE J. LAMONT

A testament to the power of positivity, Michelle J. Lamont launched her first business at age 8 despite growing up in an orphanage. Developing a relentless spirit and an unwavering belief that she can pray, dream and speak intentions into realities, she survived a bank account of only $250, a clunker of a car and endless nights rolling frozen Domino's pizza dough to eventually open dog-centric Foxy Paws and transform it into a million-dollar company with 40 employees. With a unique combination of uncanny news judgment and savvy business sense, Lamont later launched her own public relations company and became profitable within 45 days. Though Lamont PR remains the centerpiece of her empire, she has expanded into successful co-careers as a motivational speaker, life coach, mindfulness expert, Manifestation guru and podcast host. Her podcast, Manifesting Miracles, debuted in October 2020 as one of the Top 100 downloaded shows amongst spiritual/self-help. She has also been featured on numerous TV networks, interviewed Oprah Winfrey, was named DFW Women's "Influence" award winner and has connected her numerous public relations clients with high-profile partnerships on TV networks such as Bravo, WE, Style and Aspire.

ABOUT GLAMCON

GlamCon is embarking on its fourth annual event, a one-of-a-kind celebration in Dallas giving each breast cancer survivors an exciting day of connection, rejuvenation and realignment. More than just a conference, GlamCon is a lifestyle, a movement, an experience of women who are on a path of self-healing, rejuvenation, and restoration.

Media contact:

Michelle J. Lamont

[email protected]

214-228-9135

SOURCE Michelle Lamont