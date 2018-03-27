Masters 2018 Coverage Live on SiriusXM

Masters week on SiriusXM programming is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92), and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

Live Masters Play-by-Play

Listeners will hear live hole-by-hole commentary from Augusta National covering the action and the players on the course. Live Tournament coverage starts at 2:00 pm ET each day of play - Thursday, April 5, through Sunday, April 8.

Audio from the Augusta National Archives

SiriusXM will present a pair of Masters history specials that will feature rare audio from Augusta National's exclusive archives.

A Masters History: Anniversary Special highlights the 50th and 25th anniversaries of the 1968 and 1993 Masters. 1968 champion Bob Goalby sits down to look back on his final round 66 to tie Roberto De Vicenzo at 11-under. Before they could compete in an 18-hole playoff to decide the winner, however, it was discovered that De Vicenzo had signed an incorrect scorecard, resulting in a disqualification for De Vicenzo and a green jacket for Goalby. Bernhard Langer recaps his second Masters victory in 1993, and his skillful second nine play on Sunday to pull away from the field. Sergio Garcia is also interviewed and discusses last year's Masters win and his first major victory. The special airs during Masters week and is available on SiriusXM On Demand now at https://app.siriusxm.us/2I4ITYd.

With Tiger Woods set to return to Augusta National, Masters History: Tiger at Augusta examines Tiger's four Masters victories (1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005) with commentary from former coach Hank Haney. The special airs during Masters week and is available on SiriusXM On Demand now at https://app.siriusxm.us/2DXaCHR.

"The Masters is always a very special week on the sports calendar, and we are committed to giving our listeners unsurpassed programming and access every year," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Fans get excellent coverage of the players set to play in this year's Masters coupled with the extraordinary perspective from our hosts and past champions who know what it takes to compete and win at Augusta National, plus specials that highlight some of the most memorable Tournaments of the past."

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

SiriusXM will feature shows hosted by past Masters champions and players who finished on the leader board at Augusta National. These include:

Crenshaw on Golf, hosted by two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw (1984, 1995), on Tuesday, April 3 , at 2:00 pm ET .

The Fred Couples Show, hosted by 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples , on April 3 at 3:00 pm ET .

The John Cook Show, hosted by 11-time PGA TOUR winner John Cook , who competed in 15 Masters Tournaments, on April 3 at 7:00 pm ET .

Out of Bounds, with PGA TOUR professional Pat Perez , who finished in the top 20 in the 2017 Masters, on April 3 at 8:00 pm ET .

Own Your Game, with Dave Stockton , who tied for second in the 1974 Masters, on Wednesday, April 4 at 2:00 pm ET .

Playing for Pride, with acclaimed PGA Professional Bob Ford , on April 4 at 3:00 pm ET .

The Follow Through, hosted by Hale Irwin , who has several top-five finishes in the Masters, on April 4 at 4:00 pm ET .

I am the Walrus, hosted by 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler , on April 4 , at 7:00 pm ET .

Opinionated, with 2005 Masters runner-up Chris DiMarco , on Sunday, April 8 at 10:00 am ET .

Time To Let It Fly, hosted by Mark Lye , who tied for sixth in the 1984 Masters, on April 2 at 7:00 pm ET .

SiriusXM hosts Hally Leadbetter and Angela Garcia , whose husband, Sergio, is the 2017 Masters champion, will host their weekly show on April 2 at 8:00 pm ET .

Listeners will also hear live shows during the week hosted by leading instructors Hank Haney , who coached Tiger Woods when Woods won the 2005 Masters; David Leadbetter , who coached three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo ; as well as Michael Breed , Jim McLean and Larry Rinker .

Taylor Zarzour, Carl Paulson and Mark Lye will host SiriusXM's pre- and post-round Masters programming, airing immediately before and after each day's play-by-play coverage.

SiriusXM's Masters week programming will also feature shows hosted by Conrad Ray, Kyle Gentry, John Maginnes, Brian Katrek, Carl Paulson, Dennis Paulson, Brian Bateman, Debbie Doniger, Ben Shear, Frank Darby, Brian Crowell, Trey Jones, Matt Adams, Bill Price, Chris Voshall and others.

Play-by-play broadcasts of the Masters are produced by Westwood One. For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

