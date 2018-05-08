Match Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its first quarter 2018 financial results and related investor presentation on the investor relations section of its website at http://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at http://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group