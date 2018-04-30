Matson to Present at Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference

News provided by

Matson, Inc.

16:15 ET

HONOLULU, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) announced today that Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company and respond to questions at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on May 8, 2018 in New York City. 

Matson will provide access to the presentation slides on its website on May 8, 2018.  Access to the slides will be available on www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries:

Lee Fishman

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4227

lfishman@matson.com

News Media inquiries:

Keoni Wagner

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4534

kwagner@matson.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-to-present-at-oppenheimer-industrial-growth-conference-300639243.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

Related Links

http://matson.com

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 18:51 ET Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe;...

Apr 26, 2018, 16:29 ET Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Matson to Present at Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference

News provided by

Matson, Inc.

16:15 ET