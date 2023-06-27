Matthew Brown to become Shareholder and Advisor at Global Airlines on Future Investment Strategy

27 Jun, 2023

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Brown, a U.S. based investor in the aviation and renewable energy spaces, has today agreed to advise James Asquith, CEO of Global Airlines, as the airline prepares to launch transatlantic services in spring 2024 and considers further aircraft acquisitions.

Brown has advised significant U.S. institutions on clean energy financing. In addition, he holds a number of advisory positions including with the Renewable and Appropriate Energy Laboratory (RAEL) at the University of California, Berkeley and the Wind Institute (NWI) at Texas Tech University. He is an activate investor and advisor in the space industry, as well, and through his commitment to sustainable development, he has personally invested over $1B USD toward achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Goals.

Global Airlines has acquired one A380 and is poised to announce further aircraft in its fleet, as it plans to offer passengers a superior flying product on its launch routes of London to JFK and London to LAX.

Recognizing the significance of the American market, Global Airlines is steadfast in its ambition to expand its presence across various U.S. destinations. The appointment of Matthew Brown marks yet another strategic move by the airline, following a series of significant appointments, with further high-profile hires from the United States anticipated in the coming weeks.

With a commitment to innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction, Global Airlines aims to set new industry standards and provide unmatched service in the aviation sector.

