Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

MONROVIA, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Changes are in store for Staar Surgical as the new CEO takes the helm of the company today and several executive staff members are slated to leave this month.

"I have had an opportunity to spend about seven days out the the last couple of months with this organization and have found that the staff are excited and passionate about what they are doing for the community," Haverland said. "My wife and I are excited to become a part of this organization and this community."

Haverland served as CEO for Keller Medical in La Mirada since 2009. He holds board certification in healthcare management as an American College of Healthcare Executives Fellow.

Dr. Ian Welch, who has been serving as interim CEO for the past few months, now plans to continue his duties as chief research officer for Staar Surgical and senior vice president of operations at Dignity Hospitals. Welch said his farewells to the board on Thursday.

"I want to tell you all how appreciative I have been of this experience. I was humbled by the opportunity and it has been a real honor for me. It has mostly been a lot of fun," Welch said.

Welch said he feels he has accomplished the goals he set when he came to Staar Surgical.

"When I first came I told you all that I had three priorities: to be communicative, to try to accelerate the improvement initiatives and to try to make sure that the new CEO has an optimal chance for success with this organization. I feel that I have done a good job with that," Welch said.

He also said he feels that Staar is in good hands under the leadership of Haverland.

"Mathew is exactly the right person to lead this organization," Welch said. "The more that I that I know him, the more confident I am that he is exactly the person this organization needs right now."

Staar Surgical is seeking to replace several of those key positions at this time. Dr. Alice Van Atter, chief medical officer for Staar, Dr. David Rice, vice president of quality services, and Farhad Reza, Staar's chief financial officer, are all slated to step down from their posts this month.

Media contact:

David Hindenburg

193739@email4pr.com

626 506-7133

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthew-haverland-slated-to-helm-staar-surgical-company-300633661.html

SOURCE Staar Surgical Company