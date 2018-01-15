PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maureen Georgevich is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Safety Equipment.

Right Way Safety Equipment, LLC, is a safety clothing and product distributor "specializing in flame resistant and high visibility solutions." The company prides itself on its standing as a pre-eminent supplier of "all [your] company safety equipment and personal protection equipment needs. [We] offer extensive quality merchandise at competitive prices" and the company mission "is to deliver more than a product."



As Managing Director of Right Way Safety Equipment, LLC, Georgevich utilizes her expertise in customer service, e-commerce, marketing, sales management and strategy. She is OSHA Certified and is certified in Pedorthic Services through the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In recognition of its outstanding service to customers, Right of Way Safety Equipment has earned an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau since December 2013.

Additionally, it is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a Woman's Business Enterprise and by the National Fire Protection Association. Product offerings from Right of Way Safety Equipment include emergency/first aid, ergonomic devices, eye protection, fall protection, fire resistant clothing, hand/body protection, head/face protection, hearing protection and respiratory protection.

The company also takes pride in its community involvement. "Right Way Safety Equipment is proud to partner with local organizations in Northwest Ohio that are making a difference in our community," the website states. "Specifically, we participate in 'Dining for Women' events and we hold membership to the EPIC Toledo."

Prior to joining the team at Right Way Safety Equipment, Georgevich worked as the store administrator at Red Wing Shoe Store for 18 years.

When not working, Georgevich enjoys gardening and collecting tea pots. She dedicates this recognition to the loving memory of her mother, Mary Rae.

