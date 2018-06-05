MaxiBlockVietnam: Talenta hosts breakthrough blockchain event in Saigon

Subject matters covered during the 3-hour affair revolved around a friendly introduction to the phenomenal blockchain technology, various consensus algorithms used across popular decentralized applications, as well as a lineup of featured speakers presenting their revolutionary blockchain-based initiatives. Mr. Justin Nguyen, partner at the influential venture capital firm Monk's Hill Ventures and Mr. Kimble Ngo, Technical Developer at NEM (XEM) were amongst the weighty few in attendance.

The most notable speaker of the evening was Mr. Edward Du, CEO of MaxiMine -- the cornerstone project that hosted MaxiBlockVietnam. Mr. Du originates from a strong technical background as the Deputy Director of Tsinghua German Innovation Center and is also an MBA holder from the prominent INSEAD business school. Opening the evening, he gave a short introduction to the blockchain-based project before carrying on to talk about the multitude of solutions MaxiMine offers as a decentralized cloud mining network and its place as a disruptive technology that can transform life, business and the global economy.

Other blockchain projects featured during the evening include Usechain -- the world's first mirror-identity blockchain, and SAGE -- a blockchain-based personal information and behavioral data bank. The evening closed with an intriguing delivery by Ms. Sharon Paul, Managing Director of Cipher Ventures, on the state of digital assets and the rise of Vietnam with its high trading volumes and a growing developer community.

"MaxiBlockVietnam" is Talenta's very first footprint in Vietnam, a sequel to its successful predecessor "MaxiBlockGlobal" which was held at the opulent Shangri-La Singapore earlier this year. Amidst the flurry of investigations surrounding a recent USD660m cryptocurrency scam, MaxiBlockVietnam received a pleasantly optimistic reception, paving the way for more blockchain meets in the near future.

Talenta is a blockchain consulting firm established in 2017 and prides itself in identifying promising blockchain projects in its home country Singapore, as well as initiatives worldwide, offering them an international platform to showcase their ideas to the world. They provide an array of blockchain related services, including whitepaper research and preparation, legal compliance and support, token sales as well as a range of traditional outreach services like marketing, PR as well as events planning and coordination.

