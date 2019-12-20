Maxim Shares Design Engineering Tips from 5 Most Popular Blog Posts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2019 winds down, now is a good time to catch up on some reading, especially articles that can help you design better electronic products—and do so as efficiently as possible. Maxim's mgineer blog features technical tips, electronic design trends, and much more—all written with the design engineer in mind.

For your reading pleasure, here are the five most popular mgineer blog posts of 2019:

The Ins and Outs of Voltage Supervisor ICs: Any design with a processor needs a voltage supervisor, but not all voltage supervisors are created the same. Guest blogger Jim Harrison details the specs that you should consider when evaluating voltage supervisor ICs for your designs.

details the specs that you should consider when evaluating voltage supervisor ICs for your designs. How to Minimize Power in Clocking Applications: When you're designing a real-time clock (RTC) into your application, there are three important considerations: size constraints, timekeeping accuracy, and power budget requirements. Finding the right balance between these three parameters isn't easy, but power consumption is the most important consideration for RTCs. This blog post explains how you can lower power in your clock-based design.

Want Your Battery-Powered Devices to Run Longer? Here's How: As electronic products shrink in size, they're also expected to provide more (and richer) functions. Read this blog post to learn how to choose the right fuel-gauge IC to extend the battery life of your portable designs.

Drive HB LEDs to Brighter Heights for Automotive Applications and More: Automotive LED lighting is delivering benefits in safety as well as style. To protect LEDs from transient conditions and to regulate constant current, you need an LED driver. This blog post explains the LED driver features you'll need to overcome challenges related to electromagnetic interference (EMI), dimming capabilities, efficiency, and size.

When Is a Digital Output Not Just a Digital Output? When It's Also a Digital Input!: Industry 4.0 defines the modern factory environment. Dozens of networked controllers continuously monitor inputs from hundreds or even thousands of sensors. Simultaneously, signals are sent to a similar number of output devices. Electronic marshalling has simplified the process of connecting this expanding set of field wiring back to the controller. However, problems can still occur. This blog post takes a look at how these problems can happen and shows you a quick and easy way to resolve the issues.

