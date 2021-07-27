Maxxgroom Launches 'A True Game Changer' in Men's Grooming

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxxgroom announced this week it has released the first-ever men's grooming ready-to-use wax stick called the MaxxGroom Wax Stick.

"We all know that electric nose trimmers don't work well, are loud, annoying to use, and leave irritating thick stubble behind," said Brad Harrison, founder and owner of Maxxgroom Wax Sticks. "With our first-ever wax sticks that are designed to be easy to use and even easier to pack in a man's shaving kit, men can easily control unwanted nose and ear hair."

Maxxgroom Wax Sticks

Harrison has been working for years to perfect the wax stick, pouring time and money into research and 67 failed attempts at getting the perfect wax blend. With his team of chemists, Harrison developed the wax formula on the 68th try: a reusable, disposable, and biodegradable wax that does not require any heat or electricity to use.

The Maxxgroom Wax Stick package includes four wax sticks and four post-wax swabs. The swabs are made with organic jojoba oil which soothes the skin and removes any residue that has been left behind.

"Men deserve access to the same agile and easy-to-use beauty and grooming products as women, which is why we are so excited to announce the official launch of our groundbreaking product today," concluded Harrison.

The Maxxgroom Wax Sticks package is available at www.maxxgroom.com.

Subscriptions are also available.

