May 22 National Press Club Headliners Event Features Madame Secretary Actor Erich Bergen on TV Show and Broadway Role

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Erich Bergen, who currently stars as Blake Moran on the CBS drama, Madam Secretary, will discuss his role as a Washington insider on the television series as well as sing a selection of show tunes at a special National Press Club Headliners event at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, in the club's Fourth Estate.
In addition to his work in broadcast television, Bergen is known for his performance on stage and screen as Bob Gaudio in the Clint Eastwood-directed musical film, Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the theatre production.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Bergen would take on the role of Dr. Pomatter in the Broadway production of Waitress, beginning in June.
Bergen, a strong supporter of music education, is in Washington speaking to government leaders and advocating for additional resources for music and the arts in public schools.
