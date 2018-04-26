May is Psoriatic Arthritis Action Month

Affecting as many as 2.4 million Americans, Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis that can cause swelling, stiffness and pain in and around the joints. Roughly, one in three people with psoriasis may develop PsA, and studies show that delaying the treatment of PsA for as little as six months could result in permanent joint damage.

"Education around how to best manage psoriatic disease is the number one priority of PsA Action Month," said Randy Beranek, president and CEO, NPF. "Our goal is to provide people living with psoriatic disease the resources needed to take steps towards better health outcomes."

NPF has launched a dedicated web page (www.psoriasis.org/PsA-Action-Month) featuring resources such as a psoriatic arthritis education booklet, information for managing chronic pain, and an interactive quiz that helps people identify the early signs of PsA. Tips and hacks for everyday tasks such as cooking and exercise are available, and a workplace resource guide to help patients advocate for themselves and talk with employers and colleagues about PsA is available from the NPF Patient Navigation Center. Videos created from the Psoriatic Arthritis Awareness Project that feature real patients sharing their experience of living with PsA will premiere on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at www.psoriasis.org/the-psa-project.

The second annual issue of PsA Active, a special supplement of the Psoriasis Advance, that focuses exclusively on psoriatic arthritis highlights patient stories and a feature about working with a combined Dermatologist and Rheumatologist care team for treating psoriatic disease. Become a NPF member today and receive your free copy of PsA Active!

Ways to Participate in Psoriatic Arthritis Action Month

Go to http://www.psoriasis.org/PsA-Action-Month to access educational information, resources and to take the interactive quiz on signs of PsA.

Follow the National Psoriasis Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to connect with the psoriatic disease community and to find information on managing psoriatic arthritis. Share NPF social posts and updates with friends using the hashtag #PsAActionMonth

Get Active and meet others living with psoriatic disease! Find a Team NPF Cycle, Run or Walk event and help raise awareness. Join us in person or as a virtual participant.

Help advance psoriatic arthritis scientific research by participating in Citizen Pscientist.

Donate to NPF to help support advancements in psoriatic arthritis disease research and NPF programs and services.

Advocate! NPF has a strong advocacy and government relations strategy, but nothing resonates better with lawmakers than hearing from their own constituents on the challenges and barriers of living with a chronic disease.

If you believe you may have psoriatic arthritis, consult your health care provider and a Rheumatologist for a formal diagnosis and get started on a treatment plan. To answer questions, or for help finding a specialist in your area, contact the National Psoriasis Foundation Patient Navigation Center at: http://www.psoriasis.org/navigationcenter

Serving its community through more than 50 years of patient support, advocacy, research funding, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is the world's leading nonprofit fighting for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The NPF mission is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and dramatically improve the lives of more than 8 million Americans affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. As part of that effort, NPF created its Patient Navigation Center to offer personalized assistance to everyone with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. To date, NPF has funded more than $17 million in research grants and fellowships that help drive discoveries that may lead to more and better treatments and ultimately a cure. Learn more at www.psoriasis.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/may-is-psoriatic-arthritis-action-month-300636969.html

SOURCE National Psoriasis Foundation

Related Links

http://www.psoriasis.org

