McCarley International Announces Launch of Comprehensive Blog and Podcast Series

MALVERN, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCarley International (MI), the leading performance improvement company, announced today the launch of a new and comprehensive program for podcasts and blogs containing original content based on the MI Methodology. The podcasts will begin appearing on June 5, 2019, with additional podcasts distributing weekly. The blogs will also start appearing in early June with twice-weekly posting – one on every Tuesday and one on every Thursday.

"The content for these podcasts and blogs is derived from our MI: Methodology," said Anthony McCarley, CEO. "The MI: Methodology is the foundation for our coaching services." The audience for the original content contained in these podcasts and blogs is intended to be far-reaching; not limited to business executives. Included in the intended audience is students, workers from all professions, and people at all levels in the business world. The content is designed to help people accomplish great things – regardless of their station in life.

About McCarley International

Founded in 2016, McCarley International's mission is to guide executives, organizations, and business owners who are driven to truly accomplish great things. MI specializes in working with companies experiencing significant change and transition – whether by design or circumstance. The Coaching Division provides hands-on assistance to businesses and business executives. The Media Division develops and promotes information via keynote presentations, workshops, articles,

podcasts, blogs, and vblogs.

For more information, please visit our web site at www.mccarleyinternational.com.

Stephen D Smith

415-637-2215

information@mccarleyinternational.com

Related Images

mccarley-international-company-logo.png

McCarley International Company Logo

SOURCE McCarley International

Related Links

https://www.mccarleyinternational.com

