McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet

Former NBA star and Charlotte Hornets Ambassador Muggsy Bogues to address student athletes

SPARKS, Md., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues will deliver the keynote address at the 78th Annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet to be held on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Mr. Bogues' distinguished basketball career got its start at Dunbar High School in Baltimore, where his team won 59 consecutive games and is still highly regarded as one of the greatest high school teams of all time.  After a successful college career at Wake Forest (where his number was retired), Mr. Bogues went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, leading both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors to their first-ever playoff appearances.  Mr. Bogues currently serves as an Ambassador for the Charlotte Hornets where he makes appearances at games and community events, and he was recently featured with his Dunbar teammates in an ESPN 30 for 30 special titled "Baltimore Boys."

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Banquet honors deserving student athletes across all sports.  A total of 113 high school seniors from 69 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated.  Two of the honorees—one male and one female—will receive the 2018 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years.  Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the banquet.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim.  Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in The Power of People.

More than 700 city and county officials, school administrators, coaches, honorees and guests are expected to attend this year's event.

The 2018 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School                                  

Seth Boyd

Archbishop Spalding High School                                

Audrey Donahower and Jacob Stramanak

Baltimore City College                                               

A'janay Nicholson and Keon Moore

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute                                     

Kaya Stokes and Montaze Cooper

Benjamin Franklin High School                                  

Nathan Mister

Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy                          

Christopher McRae, Jr.

The Boys' Latin School of Maryland                               

Brandon Kagen

The Bryn Mawr School                                                 

Natalie Maranto

Calvert Hall College High School                                 

Josh Elliott

Carver Vo-Tech High School                                         

Zanaide Gaines

The Catholic High School of Baltimore                           

Brooke Menikheim

Catonsville High School                                              

Bailie Grace and Tim Pfeifer

Chesapeake High School                                              

Jéla Thomas and Kyle Witherspoon

Concordia Preparatory School                                      

Abigail Stephens and William Needum    

Digital Harbor High School                                           

Brittney Bury and Johnny Miango

Dulaney High School                                                   

Lydia Naughton and Aaron Dow

Dundalk High School                                                   

Leah Mayfield and Abraham Zelaya

Eastern Technical High School                                       

Natalie Bates and Anthony Akinrinmola

Edmondson-Westside High School                               

Infasia Davis and Adrian Lindsey

Forest Park High School                                             

Britney Levy and Marcellius Garrison

Franklin High School                                                   

Hannah Graetz and Linwood Nicolas

Frederick Douglass High School                                   

Jasmin Levi and Shamal Webb

Friends School of Baltimore                                          

Zoe Guill and Ethan Seifert

Friendship Academy of Eng. & Technology                    

Mishon Byrd and Ramell Wilson

George Washington Carver Center for the Arts & Tech.   

Melissa Marini and Mathew Steininger

Gilman School                                                           

Darien Lawson

Hereford High School                                                  

Erin Williams and Justin Smith

Institute of Notre Dame                                                

Meghan Weatherly

The John Carroll School                                               

Mary Adele Fraiji and Brett Raynor

Kenwood High School                                                 

Mollie Shomper and Walter Scheuerman, III

Knowledge and Success Academy                                 

Tyra Louis

Lake Clifton High School                                             

Dayasia Mayo and Zy'hear Davis

Lansdowne High School                                                

Kayla Custer and Steven Morris

Loch Raven High School                                             

Khamiya Davis and Alex Bagster-Collins

Loyola Blakefield                                                         

Justin McKoy

Maryvale Preparatory School                                       

Marlee White

McDonogh School                                                      

Cassie Blyth and Alexi Thomas

Mercy High School                                                      

Rachael Huebler

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School                               

Cyara Howell and Jamar Mackell

Milford Mill Academy                                                 

Kayla Cooper and Jordan Johnson

Mount de Sales Academy                                              

Malaina Dunn

Mount Saint Joseph High School                                   

Naite Reese

New Era Academy                                                       

Cameryn Garrison

New Town High School                                               

Nia Blight and Daquwan Young

Notre Dame Preparatory School                                    

Mary Norris

Oldfields School                                                        

Kellia Karambizi

Our Lady of Mount Carmel                                           

Abigail Klingenstein and Nicholas Rose

Overlea High School                                                   

Wendy Portillo and Kairon Battle

Owings Mills High School                                            

Nelsy Delgado Pineda and De Andre Moore

Parkville High School                                                  

Gabrielle Carter and Joey Madore

Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts                     

Destiny Smith and Javen Oliver

Patterson High School                                                  

Diana Mendez and Ronnae Miller

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School                               

Danyelle Taylor and Dwayne Johnson, Jr.

Perry Hall High School                                                

Jade O'Connor and Francesco Rocha

Pikesville High School                                                 

Abigail Drager-Davidoff and Aaron Taule

Randallstown High School                                            

Bianca Coates and Zarian Richardson

Reginald F. Lewis High School                                     

Philip Manifold, III

Roland Park Country School                                        

Emma Sunderland

Severn School                                                             

Inde Lauer and Charles Marculewicz

Southwestern High School                                            

Khandi Harrison and Donnie Moore        

Sparrows Point High School                                         

Emily Vetri and Bruce Durant, III

St. Frances Academy                                                   

Davon Williams

St. Mary's High School                                               

Meghan Yunger and Geoffrey Forsyth     

St. Paul's School                                                          

Michael Blandino

St. Paul's School for Girls                                             

Tatum Teodori

Towson High School                                                    

Audra Lucas and Nicolas de Jesus

Western High School                                                    

Jasmen Walton

Western School of Tech. & Env. Science                       

Garshe't Hatcher and Cameron O'Grady

Woodlawn High School                                                

Qiyonte Brunson and Isaiah Marshall

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With $4.8 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.  McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

