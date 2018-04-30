McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet

Mr. Bogues' distinguished basketball career got its start at Dunbar High School in Baltimore, where his team won 59 consecutive games and is still highly regarded as one of the greatest high school teams of all time. After a successful college career at Wake Forest (where his number was retired), Mr. Bogues went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, leading both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors to their first-ever playoff appearances. Mr. Bogues currently serves as an Ambassador for the Charlotte Hornets where he makes appearances at games and community events, and he was recently featured with his Dunbar teammates in an ESPN 30 for 30 special titled "Baltimore Boys."

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Banquet honors deserving student athletes across all sports. A total of 113 high school seniors from 69 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees—one male and one female—will receive the 2018 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the banquet.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in The Power of People.

More than 700 city and county officials, school administrators, coaches, honorees and guests are expected to attend this year's event.

The 2018 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School Seth Boyd Archbishop Spalding High School Audrey Donahower and Jacob Stramanak Baltimore City College A'janay Nicholson and Keon Moore Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Kaya Stokes and Montaze Cooper Benjamin Franklin High School Nathan Mister Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy Christopher McRae, Jr. The Boys' Latin School of Maryland Brandon Kagen The Bryn Mawr School Natalie Maranto Calvert Hall College High School Josh Elliott Carver Vo-Tech High School Zanaide Gaines The Catholic High School of Baltimore Brooke Menikheim Catonsville High School Bailie Grace and Tim Pfeifer Chesapeake High School Jéla Thomas and Kyle Witherspoon Concordia Preparatory School Abigail Stephens and William Needum Digital Harbor High School Brittney Bury and Johnny Miango Dulaney High School Lydia Naughton and Aaron Dow Dundalk High School Leah Mayfield and Abraham Zelaya Eastern Technical High School Natalie Bates and Anthony Akinrinmola Edmondson-Westside High School Infasia Davis and Adrian Lindsey Forest Park High School Britney Levy and Marcellius Garrison Franklin High School Hannah Graetz and Linwood Nicolas Frederick Douglass High School Jasmin Levi and Shamal Webb Friends School of Baltimore Zoe Guill and Ethan Seifert Friendship Academy of Eng. & Technology Mishon Byrd and Ramell Wilson George Washington Carver Center for the Arts & Tech. Melissa Marini and Mathew Steininger Gilman School Darien Lawson Hereford High School Erin Williams and Justin Smith Institute of Notre Dame Meghan Weatherly The John Carroll School Mary Adele Fraiji and Brett Raynor Kenwood High School Mollie Shomper and Walter Scheuerman, III Knowledge and Success Academy Tyra Louis Lake Clifton High School Dayasia Mayo and Zy'hear Davis Lansdowne High School Kayla Custer and Steven Morris Loch Raven High School Khamiya Davis and Alex Bagster-Collins Loyola Blakefield Justin McKoy Maryvale Preparatory School Marlee White McDonogh School Cassie Blyth and Alexi Thomas Mercy High School Rachael Huebler Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School Cyara Howell and Jamar Mackell Milford Mill Academy Kayla Cooper and Jordan Johnson Mount de Sales Academy Malaina Dunn Mount Saint Joseph High School Naite Reese New Era Academy Cameryn Garrison New Town High School Nia Blight and Daquwan Young Notre Dame Preparatory School Mary Norris Oldfields School Kellia Karambizi Our Lady of Mount Carmel Abigail Klingenstein and Nicholas Rose Overlea High School Wendy Portillo and Kairon Battle Owings Mills High School Nelsy Delgado Pineda and De Andre Moore Parkville High School Gabrielle Carter and Joey Madore Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts Destiny Smith and Javen Oliver Patterson High School Diana Mendez and Ronnae Miller Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Danyelle Taylor and Dwayne Johnson, Jr. Perry Hall High School Jade O'Connor and Francesco Rocha Pikesville High School Abigail Drager-Davidoff and Aaron Taule Randallstown High School Bianca Coates and Zarian Richardson Reginald F. Lewis High School Philip Manifold, III Roland Park Country School Emma Sunderland Severn School Inde Lauer and Charles Marculewicz Southwestern High School Khandi Harrison and Donnie Moore Sparrows Point High School Emily Vetri and Bruce Durant, III St. Frances Academy Davon Williams St. Mary's High School Meghan Yunger and Geoffrey Forsyth St. Paul's School Michael Blandino St. Paul's School for Girls Tatum Teodori Towson High School Audra Lucas and Nicolas de Jesus Western High School Jasmen Walton Western School of Tech. & Env. Science Garshe't Hatcher and Cameron O'Grady Woodlawn High School Qiyonte Brunson and Isaiah Marshall

