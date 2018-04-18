McDermott Hosts Business Leaders to Help Optimize Opportunities and Navigate Risks Brought About by Tax Reform

The 2017 tax reform legislation introduced the most sweeping changes to the tax code in a generation, with wide-ranging implications for both US and International companies. McDermott's exclusive, full-day Tax Symposium will address how leaders of these companies can and should plan for success under the new reality of reform.

Programming will include panel discussions on these critical issues:

A Holistic View of Business Tax Reform – The Major Changes and Their Impact

Integrated Planning for GILTI, FDII, the BEAT and Repatriation

State Tax After Reform

New Considerations for Structuring M&A Transactions

Ethical Considerations and Guidance

The symposium will also feature in-depth discussions of tax reform's impact on the following areas:

Intellectual Property: IP and Supply Chain Planning Post Tax Reform

This session will illustrate several of the current common IP and supply chain structures, and changes companies might consider to achieve a more beneficial tax structure in light of the new rules.

Foreign Based Companies: Key Implications for Foreign Based Companies and Reaction of the European Union

This session will focus on designing cutting-edge planning strategies, taking into account potential responses by foreign governments.

Benefit or Burden? Impact of Tax Reform on Compensation Structures and Popular Fringe Benefits

This session will focus on developing strategies in response to the changes in deductibility of executive compensation and employee fringe benefits.

Keynote and Featured Speakers

David Lewis, Vice President (Retired) of Global Taxes at Eli Lilly and Company will give the keynote address at the event. David is one of the luminaries of the in-house tax world, and is known as a leader in tax policy after spending significant time in Washington, DC pushing through some major tax legislation, including the reform in 2017.

Featured McDermott speakers include:

Lowell Yoder , partner and global head of McDermott's Tax Practice

, partner and global head of McDermott's Tax Practice David Noren , partner and former legislation counsel to the Joint Committee on Taxation in the US Congress

, partner and former legislation counsel to the Joint Committee on Taxation in the US Congress Jane May , partner and head of McDermott's State & Local Tax Practice

, partner and head of McDermott's State & Local Tax Practice Andrew Liazos , partner and head of McDermott's Executive Compensation Practice

, partner and head of McDermott's Executive Compensation Practice David Fuller , partner previously with the IRS National Office in the former Office of the Associate Chief Counsel - Employee Benefits and Exempt Organizations

, partner previously with the IRS National Office in the former Office of the Associate Chief Counsel - Employee Benefits and Exempt Organizations Sandra McGill , partner and head of McDermott's Chicago US and International Tax Practice

, partner and head of McDermott's Chicago US and International Tax Practice Timothy Shuman , partner and head of McDermott's US and International Tax Practice

, partner and head of McDermott's US and International Tax Practice Todd Welty , partner and head of McDermott's Tax Controversy Practice

To register for the symposium or to schedule a consultation with a McDermott attorney onsite, contact our Business Development team.

For additional information please visit McDermott's Tax Reform Resource Center, launched to help clients navigate the most impactful changes to the tax code in a generation. The center (www.mwe.com/taxreform) hosts in-depth video interviews with McDermott's multidisciplinary team of lawyers along with interactive tools and actionable strategies to help prepare clients for important next steps.

