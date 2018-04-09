McDermott Releases "The Law of Digital Health" to Help Business Leaders and Legal Advisors Navigate Evolving Health Care Sector

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8207751-mcdermott-will-emery-the-law-of-digital-health/

"Digital Health is the future. It is permeating every aspect and sector of health and life sciences industries. It is a key ingredient for innovation in care delivery and payment, population health management, biomedical discovery, and real-time translation of those discoveries to support precision medicine," said Bernadette Broccolo. "In this book, we raise considerations that are critical for anyone looking to harness the power of these new technologies. Whether you are a health care provider or payer, a pharmaceutical or medical device manufacturer, a biotechnology company, a clinical laboratory, an information technology company, or an interested investor, 'The Law of Digital Health' will help you navigate the road ahead."

Published by the American Health Lawyers Association, "The Law of Digital Health" addresses the core, highly interrelated dimensions of the digital health ecosystem and the complex legal and regulatory landscape surrounding it.

"If Digital Health leaders take only one message away from this book, it should be that there is a path forward for the development and implementation of digital heath programs and solutions," said Lisa Schmitz Mazur. "Our hope is that the book will be an essential guide for digital health innovation—a tool for leaders across industry sectors and in both established and emerging companies—as they continue innovating and creating solutions for the future."

The book provides an overview of the digital health ecosystem; explores digital health innovation opportunities and their value propositions; reviews current and evolving legal and regulatory frameworks, theories, interpretations, and policy and enforcement in the public and private sectors; and provides practical planning and implementation strategies to achieve a balance between the benefits of digital health innovation opportunities and the associated legal and regulatory risks.

About the Authors

Bernadette Broccolo has been counseling health industry organizations for more than 38 years on health industry innovation strategies, with a particular emphasis on data and technology strategy development and implementation. Lisa Schmitz Mazur advises health care providers, technology companies and investors on digital health matters, ranging from telehealth and mobile health to consumer wellness tools.

In addition to Broccolo and Mazur, book authors include the following members of the McDermott Will & Emery Digital Health team, working across multiple offices: Shelby Buettner, Vanessa K. Burrows, Jiayan Chen, Amanda Enyeart, Ryan S. Higgins, Sarah Hogan, Marshall E. Jackson, Jr., Ryan B. Marcus, Anisa Mohanty, Amy C. Pimentel, Michael W. Ryan, Dale C. Van Demark, Christine M. Wahr, and Scott A. Weinstein.

McDermott is the nation's leading health care law firm. Our Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive Tier 1 national rankings from all major legal directories. This includes Chambers USA in which McDermott has been the only Band-1 national practice recognized for the last eight consecutive years. The Firm was also recognized by PitchBook as the most active in the health care space, handling more than 50 health care private equity deals across 2017.

