McDonald Hopkins welcomes attorney Christopher Hawley

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins, a business advisory and advocacy law firm, welcomes attorney Christopher G. Hawley. Based in Cleveland, he is an associate in the firm's Business Department.
Hawley, who comes to McDonald Hopkins from Brouse McDowell, LPA, has a practice focused on corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, real estate and lending matters.
He earned his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2015, where he served as the executive editor for the Ohio State Journal on Dispute Resolution. Hawley also received a B.A. in English and political science from The Ohio State University in 2012.
Hawley can be reached at chawley@mcdonaldhopkins.com or 216.348.5469.
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
CONTACT:
Deborah W. Kelm
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5733
Email: dkelm@mcdonaldhopkins.com
