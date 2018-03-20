McDonald Hopkins welcomes litigator Christine Dimitriou

MIAMI, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins, a business advisory and advocacy law firm, welcomes litigator Christine M. Dimitriou to the Miami office as an associate.
Dimitriou has over six years of litigation experience including oral argument, drafting pleadings and dispositive motions, investigating claims, conducting discovery and engaging in significant client contact in varying commercial litigation cases.
She earned her J.D., cum laude, from the St. Thomas University School of Law in 2012, where she was the president and founder of the St. Thomas Maritime Law Society and the editor for the St. Thomas Law Review. She also received a B.S. in Psychology from Florida International University in 2008.
Dimitriou can be reached at cdimitriou@mcdonaldhopkins.com or 305.704.3985.
About McDonald Hopkins
Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
