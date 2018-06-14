McGraw-Hill Education and Copia Interactive Collaborate to Make Powerful Digital Learning Materials More Accessible and Affordable for College Students

Through the agreement, McGraw-Hill Education materials, including eBooks and the company's powerful digital learning platform, McGraw-Hill Connect®, will be accessible to colleges that use Copia's platform for inclusive access. McGraw-Hill Education currently provides inclusive access at more than 500 campuses across the United States, and that number contin­ues to grow.

The collaboration is part of an effort by both companies to increase student success by making these crucial materials more affordable. McGraw-Hill Connect, which uses adaptive technology to personalize the learning experience for students and help instructors become even more effective, has been shown to help improve student grades and retention rates. It is used by millions of students, and is roughly half the cost of a traditional hard-bound textbook.

Copia provides a suite of powerful tools that enable faculty to create engaging learning environments that are fully aligned with course objectives. Customizable discussions, multimedia links and assessments can be embedded seamlessly inside the content, deepening students' engagement with their materials and faculty. Copia ensures educators are supported every step of the way by providing individualized services focused on creating instructional experiences that evolve with students' needs.

Through the agreement with Copia, students can now have McGraw-Hill Connect course materials served up to them directly through the Copia Class digital platform. When institutions provide inclusive access programs, students can choose to have their digital materials automatically delivered to them on the first day of class or earlier, and they benefit from significantly reduced prices while experiencing improved academic performance as they begin their course work as early as possible.

"We're excited to work with Copia to help more students, instructors and institutions realize the benefits of inclusive access and make learning materials more affordable and accessible," said Bill Okun, president of higher education at McGraw-Hill Education. "The easier we can make it for students to access these important materials, the more they will benefit academically and the more success they will have."

"McGraw-Hill Education has long been a leader in supporting students and instructors and a trusted content partner of Copia's," said Ben Lowinger, executive vice president and founder of Copia. "We are thrilled to take our partnership to the next level by offering an Inclusive Access program that will give students a cost-effective way to hit the ground running with all the digital content necessary for success."

About McGraw-Hill Education

McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Copia Interactive

Copia Interactive, a New York-based technology company, develops digital learning platforms that facilitate collaboration between students and educators directly within cutting-edge course materials from leading publishers and content creators. Visit us at www.CopiaClass.com and follow us on Twitter @CopiaClass

