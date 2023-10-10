McKool Smith Achieves Mansfield Certification

News provided by

McKool Smith

10 Oct, 2023, 15:49 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith is proud to announce it has achieved Mansfield Certification in the U.S. and Canadian Midsize Law Firms category. Mansfield Certification, awarded by Diversity Lab, measures the structural changes and steps firms have taken over the past year to ensure paths to leadership—including lateral hiring, client pitch teams, promotions, appointments, and more—are open and transparent to all qualified lawyers.

"We are very proud to have earned Mansfield Certification," said McKool Smith Chairman and Managing Principal David Sochia. "This is an important recognition and step forward for our firm, and we remain committed to fostering a culture where all lawyers can thrive."

McKool Smith joins more than 65 midsize and 175 large law firms that achieved Mansfield Certification in 2022-2023. For leadership roles, certified firms must consider a range of qualified talent, including at least 30% historically underrepresented lawyers, such as women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities.

With 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 14 nine-figure jury verdicts and 15 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Keith Hill at (903) 923.9005 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith

