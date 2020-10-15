Meabco Awarded a $5.9 Million US Government Contract to Advance its BP-C2 compound as a Medical Countermeasure for Cutaneous Radiation Injuries

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meabco Inc. has been awarded a contract valued at up to $5.9 million, funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Health and Human Services, under contract number 75N93020C00004, to accelerate the development of BP-C2 as a treatment for cutaneous radiation injuries (CRI). This three-year contract consists of a one-year base period with two one-year optional periods that will allow Meabco to complete IND-enabling studies and advance BP-C2 as a therapy for treating the effects of unintentional radiation exposure.

"We are excited to be working with the NIH to expand the development of BP-C2 to include the cutaneous radiation injuries that could accompany a large-scale public health emergency," said Meabco CEO Mr. Stig Lofberg. "Meabco's partnership with NIAID's Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program leverages on-going BP-C2 development as an adjunct treatment that can improve the safety and efficacy of radiotherapy in cancer treatment to address an important national security priority."

Meabco's technology platform is based on BP-Cx-1, a patented complex of lignin-derived polyphenols, which can be conjugated with different agents to produce functionally different pharmaceuticals. BP-C1 (BP-Cx-1 complexed with platinum) is an oncology drug that has been studied in multiple Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials and is being developed for late stage cancers. BP-C2 (BP-Cx-1 complexed with molybdenum) is a preclinical stage asset that is being developed as a radioprotective and radiomitigative agent with applications in oncology and public health preparedness.

This NIAID contract award will allow Meabco to complete key steps required to obtain approval under the FDA Animal Rule pathway. These steps include efficacy and toxicology studies under the direction of Dr. Waylon M. Weber of Lovelace Biomedical, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Meabco's BP-C family of compounds has a variety of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects that make these compounds promising candidates for development. Multiple preclinical trials conducted by Meabco A/S in Europe yielded an outstanding safety profile of BP-C2," explained Meabco CTO, Sergei Pigarev. "Safe and efficacious with minimal side effects and a convenient dosage form stable at ambient temperature for 24 months, BP-C2 is an optimal drug candidate for civilian and military emergency applications".

Meabco Inc. is a drug development company based in Chicago, IL, to advance BP-C2 as a drug candidate for radioprotection/radiomitigation. Its parent company, Meabco A/S, with offices in Denmark, Russia, Norway, and United States, focuses on breakthrough therapies in cancer treatment and radioprotection. This project is being funded by NIAID, NIH, Department of Health and Human Services, and does not necessarily represent official views of the NIH.

