MEADOW LARK PARTNERS WITH OTR SOLUTIONS FOR GROWTH CAPITAL

News provided by

OTR Solutions

07 Jul, 2023, 08:03 ET

BILLINGS, Mont., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow Lark Agency has strategically partnered with OTR Solutions, an Atlanta-based factoring and trucking technology company, to enhance its carrier payment systems.

"This carefully curated partnership with OTR Solutions allows us to enhance our operations with their precise plan for carrier invoice management," said Meadow Lark CEO, Amanda Roth. "It is a cornerstone in our strategy to reinforce operational excellence and financial resilience, starting with ensuring our loyal carrier base that they will be brought up to date on all payments owed."

Continue Reading

With OTR Solutions' premier back-office services supporting Meadow Lark's carrier payment process, the Meadow Lark team can now devote their attention to cultivating carrier relationships and pursuing a strategic direction. As a result of this collaboration, Meadow Lark carriers will gain access to favorable terms, such as 21-day payment cycles for new invoices, 3% 2-day QuickPay options, and more.

"The transportation industry, especially carriers, are no stranger to difficult times," said OTR Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Owens. "The Meadow Lark family of companies are a staple in this industry. We are excited to bring Meadow Lark's capabilities to the next level and allow their business to continue moving forward."

Since its establishment in 2011, OTR Solutions has been successfully managing carrier invoice payments and optimizing efficiency through its robust factoring program. With a continually expanding client base, OTR Solutions is well-prepared to revolutionize Meadow Lark's carrier payments going forward.

"This partnership is an exciting chapter in our journey," said Meadow Lark CEO, Amanda Roth. "We look forward to a promising future for all of our carriers."

Together, Meadow Lark and OTR Solutions are poised to achieve remarkable progress, delivering enhanced services, and empowering the transportation industry as a whole.

About Meadow Lark Agency

Founded in 1983, Meadow Lark Agency, Inc. and Meadow Lark Transport, Inc. are a women-owned asset based 3PL with headquarters in Billings, MT. With over 30 terminals and offices across the USA, Meadow Lark offers a complete array of integrated services to cover every stage of the transportation lifecycle. For more information, please visit https://meadowlarkco.com/.

About OTR Solutions

OTR Solutions provides industry-leading technology and financial services, tools, and support to help carriers and brokers start and grow a successful operation. Trucking companies and freight brokerages of all sizes turn to OTR to receive reliable financing and back-office solutions, a dedicated fuel team, up-to-date news and education, and innovative technology to prepare them for anything and everything. For more information, please visit https://otrsolutions.com/.

SOURCE OTR Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.