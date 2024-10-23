Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments Surpasses 100 Locations

News provided by

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Oct 23, 2024, 07:00 ET

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI), ranked 124th on the Top Franchisee list in Franchise Times, began its journey in 2011 with 13 Taco Bell locations.

MSI has evolved into a thriving enterprise with over 100 locations in the following states: Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.

MSI's brand portfolio includes Taco Bell, Wingstop, and Chicken Salad Chick. Through strategic leadership, MSI remains steadfast in its mission: "Consistently Best on Block." MSI's purpose is spreading joy, creating opportunities, and enriching lives.

MSI has plans to grow its portfolio and its next target milestone is 200 restaurants.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks Management, LLC, and Austin Chicks Management, LLC. MSI was founded and is committed to its mission statement, "Consistently Best on Block."

SOURCE Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

