Med Associates Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

What Happened? On March 22, 2018, Med Associates became aware of unusual activity relating to an employee's workstation occurring that same day. Med Associates immediately began investigating with our IT vendor and subsequently retained a leading third-party forensic investigation firm to assist with our investigation. It was determined that the unauthorized party accessed the workstation and through that, may have had access to certain personal and protected information.

What Information was Involved? While our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that the information that may have been accessible from the workstation included patient name, date of birth, address, dates of service, diagnosis codes, procedure codes and insurance information, including insurance ID Number. There was no banking or credit card information contained on or accessible from the workstation.

What We Are Doing. The privacy and security of information in our possession is one of our highest priorities. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately secured the impacted workstation, implemented even more stringent information security standards and have increased staff training on data privacy and security.

Med Associates is also notifying patients who may be affected by this incident. In this notice, Med Associates is providing access to one (1) year of credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion at no cost to patients.

What You Can Do. Affected patients can review the notice letter they received, which contains information on what they can do to better protect against the possibility of identity theft and fraud should you feel it is appropriate to do so.

For More Information. We sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this may have caused. Affected patients can call our dedicated assistance line at 855-206-9883, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET for more information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/med-associates-provides-notice-of-data-security-incident-300666812.html

SOURCE Med Associates