Media Advisory - Morneau Shepell and JED to share early results of joint international student study

During the session, representatives from Morneau Shepell, JED, University of Denver and University of California-Los Angeles, will discuss the international-student experience on varying scales, including the challenges faced by institutions in meeting the unique needs of their students. In addition to discussing the early results of the joint Morneau Shepell-JED study, presenters will also examine current literature that explores the value of innovative health tools to provide international students with dynamic avenues for support.

Morneau Shepell invites members of the media to attend the NAFSA Annual Conference and Expo to be among the first to hear the new research results. This event is open to media by invitation only.

Event Details

What: NAFSA Annual Conference and Expo – Exploring Psychology and Adjustment Support for International Students When: Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30a.m. ET Where: Pennsylvania Conference Center (PCC), 1011 Arch Street, Room 117, Philadelphia, Map Who: This panel discussion will feature: Matthew McEvoy, Senior Director, International Student Support, Morneau Shepell

Lee Swain, Director, JED Campus, JED

Jacaranda Palmateer, Director, Counseling Services, Health and Counseling Center, University of Denver

Amy Pojar, Assistant Director, Research and Special Projects, University of California-Los Angeles

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading North American human resources consulting and technology company with global reach, delivering solutions that integrate both the needs of organizations and their people in employee assistance, health and wellness, benefits and retirement planning and pension administration. The Company is a leading provider of employee assistance programs and administrator of retirement and benefits plans, and has a growing presence in the North American market for absence and disability management solutions. Through strategic HR consulting, innovative plan design and comprehensive technology solutions, the Company is powering positive change in progressive organizations by helping clients solve complex workforce problems, increase employee productivity, reduce costs and improve their competitive position. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 20,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,000 employees in offices across North America, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations across North America and around the globe. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

About JED

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. JED equips teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other; partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems; and encourages community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health.

Learn more at jedfoundation.org. Check out JED's programs including: JED Campus (jedcampus.org), Set to Go (settogo.org), ULifeline (ulifeline.org), Half of Us (halfofus.com) and Love is Louder (loveislouder.com).

