Media Executive Gary Pizzati Launches 11 Street Media

ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continually shifting media landscape, companies are looking for solutions to grow revenue and reach new audiences. Today, 30-year media and advertising veteran Gary Pizzati launched 11 Street Media, a firm built around a team of industry experts that will provide business consulting services along with brand creation strategies for clients. The 11 Street approach bridges mobile, social, video and traditional media to ensure their clients connect and thrive across all available platforms.

After 11 years as Senior Vice President of Major Markets for Cumulus Media and most recently serving as President/Chief Revenue Officer for luxury publishing giant - Modern Luxury, Gary Pizzati has launched 11 Street to meet the growing demand for trusted media guidance. During his career, he has been responsible for more than $400 million in annual ad revenue with oversight of more than 500 sellers and more than 75 managers across 40 markets. To achieve these lofty goals, Pizzati has extensive experience training executive leadership along with consulting hundreds of sales teams and business owners from coast to coast to break through the clutter and achieve higher levels of success.

"More than ever, clients need trusted business advisors that will stand with them," said Gary Pizzati, CEO of 11 Street. "With 30-years of advertising leadership and a dynamic team of industry experts, 11 Street will be a trusted partner that provides breakthrough strategies to connect with consumers. Our mission is success—one client at a time."

Beyond media strategy, 11 Street offers business transformation services. Through his experience operating multi-million dollar business units, Pizzati helps companies develop performance principles, including: sales process and structure, margin expansion, synergy profiles, recruitment, productivity analysis, customer retention, and management/leadership coaching.

"11 Street is culmination of three decades of media and leadership experience," said Pizzati. "We are a firm that specializes in increasing our clients' customer counts through meticulous data driven targeting. 11 Street will work tirelessly to assemble dynamic campaigns that serve precise impressions and improve traffic that converts prospects to customers."

Success begins from a targeted and comprehensive collaborative session with our team. That starts with our "11-Point Deep Dive." This initial session with Pizzati and his team sets the framework for a strategy and outlines the execution plan for immediate results. The team will learn about the client's current outreach and the corresponding return on investment. During this day-long session, the client's goals are the focal point and the team will formulate plans to drive traffic, convert customers and build sales.

The firm is accepting new clients. To learn more, contact 11 Street Media at (770) 715-5952 or visit https://11streetmedia.com.

