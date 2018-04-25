Media Invited to Orbital ATK Cargo Launch from Virginia

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Media accreditation now is open for the launch of Orbital ATK's ninth contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, currently targeted for no earlier than 5:04 a.m. EDT May 20.

The company's Cygnus spacecraft will launch on an Antares launch vehicle from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

To attend prelaunch events and the launch, media must send an accreditation request to Keith Koehler at keith.a.koehler@nasa.gov. The deadline for international media is May 2. Media who are U.S. citizens must apply by May 14.

For questions about accreditation or additional information, contact Koehler by email or at 757-824-1579.

Cargo resupply by U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new science investigations in the world's only microgravity laboratory.

