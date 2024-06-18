Media Minefield Lands Spot on Inc.'s Highly Selective Best Workplaces List for 2024

The Minneapolis-based PR agency is once again recognized nationally for its outstanding company culture

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Minefield is delighted to be named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. The award recognizes companies across the U.S. that are setting the standard for strong workplace cultures.

After collecting thousands of submissions, Inc. selected this year's honorees. Nominees took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine its overall score and ranking.

Media Minefield Team Members

4-Day Mindset

Because PR agencies work closely with media outlets that operate 24/7, 4-day workweeks are unheard of in the industry. However, founder and CEO Kristi Piehl knew Media Minefield could adopt a 4-Day Mindset (4M), while still providing extraordinary service to its clients.

Media Minefield's version of the 4-day workweek, which became permanent in 2023, empowers employees to shift their weekly work hours to fit both their personal and client needs.

"Thanks to 4M, our employees feel more in charge of their calendars and workflow," says Piehl. "Many say they can show up better at work and in the community because of this initiative."

Commitment to Core Values

Media Minefield's commitment to embracing its core values is foundational to its success. Employees consistently recognize one another for exhibiting core values in their day-to-day work, with a grand prize of an all-expense-paid vacation awarded each year to an employee who exemplifies those values.

Media Minefield also offers paid time off for birthdays, personal development opportunities and a paid one-month sabbatical for a decade of employment, among other benefits. The company has won numerous awards and achieved national rankings for its growth and culture including Inc. 5000 and is Great Place to Work Certified™.

"At Media Minefield, we continuously look for ways to level up while staying true to our core values," says Piehl. "Our award-winning culture is something everyone owns and feels part of."

About Media Minefield

Media Minefield is Minnesota's largest woman-owned PR agency and works with brands and executives to unlock the power of stories. Founded in 2010 by Emmy award-winning journalist Kristi Piehl, Media Minefield is disrupting the PR industry through earned, social and paid media and crisis communication. Learn more at media-minefield.com .

Media Contact: Christina Campbell

Email: [email protected]

media-minefield.com

SOURCE Media Minefield