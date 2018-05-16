MediaVillage Advances Media Insights with New Capabilities

"The Eye platform gives us the ability to see and work with data in powerful new ways," says MediaVillage President and Chief Operating Officer, John McMenamin, adding "It also allows our member companies a better way to engage with our data for deeper drill-downs and reporting." Jack Myers, MediaVillage Founder and Media Ecologist says, "The robust analysis of data is critical to discover greater insight. The Eye platform is an exceptional tool for working with large amounts of data as well as data from different sources."

Eye, a next-generation analytics and reporting platform specific to the market research industry, provides unique dashboards, flexible reporting, advanced analysis functionalities and performance management. "MediaVillage has a lot of amazing data. Eye will help take the value of that data to another level," says Bruce Friend, President of Media & Entertainment, Maru/Matchbox.

MediaVillage is currently using Eye on its 2017 Media Marketplace Assessment and 2018 Media Brand Equity Study.

About MediaVillage: MediaVillage is a leading research, publishing and business development firm in the media and marketing industry. Founded in 2015 by renowned Media Ecologist, Jack Myers, MediaVillage advances the business value of media within the broad business community and helps member companies grow share in a rapidly changing market. Recognized for its prominent research reports and exclusive thought leadership editorial, MediaVillage serves a growing community of over 35,000 decision makers who are shaping $215B+ in annual media expenditures.

About Maru/Matchbox: Maru/Matchbox is the market leader in the use of technology and insight communities to produce outcomes-focused market research. It has been applying new technology to push the boundaries of customer intelligence for over a decade, unifying deep sector expertise with customer insights backed by superior quality data.

