Medical Aesthetics Market Records Growth of $ 18.63 Bn from 2021 to 2025 | Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings | Technavio

By type, the body contouring procedures segment offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2020. Factors such as the increasing adoption of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures and the development of technologically advanced solutions played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the geography, the market witnessed maximum growth in the Rest of the World (ROW) segment in 2020 and the segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable incomes and the increasing number of skilled physicians in developing countries are expected to foster the growth of the medical aesthetics market in ROW. In addition, increasing geriatric population and the presence of specialized subsidiaries offering a wide range of products will positively influence the growth of the medical aesthetics market during the forecast period.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Major Growth Drivers



The medical aesthetics market report identifies the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics

Growing geriatric population

In addition, the report identifies the rising demand for aesthetic procedures among men as a major trend in the medical aesthetics market. The market has been witnessing a considerable increase in the number of aesthetic procedures performed on men. This growing interest among men is encouraging vendors operating in the market to develop and promote products suited for men. Besides, changing perceptions among men regarding the importance of medical aesthetic procedures and the rising prevalence of conditions such as gynecomastia are further fueling the growth of the global medical aesthetics market.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Key Vendor Offerings:

3M Co.: The company offers aesthetic orthodontic ceramic brackets and clear aligners.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers a wide range of medical aesthetic solutions such as Humira, Rinvoq, Skyrizi among others.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers a wide range of aesthetic medical devices that address a variety of conditions, including skin tightening, skin resurfacing, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, and acne.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers medical devices for the dental industry under Nobel Biocare Esthetic Group.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: The company offers various materials such as feldspar ceramics, zirconium oxide, cobalt-chromium alloy for dental prostheses.

Medical Aesthetics Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution ROW at 35% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

