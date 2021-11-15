Medical Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% by 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases, increasing initiatives and awareness by the public and private organizations, and the technological advances and new product launches will drive the growth of the Medical Devices Market. However, declining reimbursement and cost containment measures might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Becton Dickinson and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE, and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp., etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with Key Offerings -

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers Accu Check lancing devices, Cell-Free DNA collection tubes, AVENIO Millisect systems, and more.

Fresenius SE and Co. - The company offers products such as 5008S CorDiax, 4008S Classix, multiFiltratePRO, among others.

General Electric Co. -The company offers MRI, CT, PET, ultrasonometer systems, and more.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Therapeutic and Surgical, PMDMID, and Other Medical Devices.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW.

Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 139.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.80 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE, and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

