Medical Imaging Market in APAC Report (2017-2021) - CAGR to Grow at 9.57% - Government Initiatives and Pilot Programs are Driving the Market

The medical imaging market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing focus of vendors toward technological advances. Key vendors operating within global markets have targeted APAC for generating revenue from the sales of their mid-range medical imaging equipment in the last decade. Within APAC, the revenue generated from the sales of X-ray and ultrasound equipment is high when compared with the other segments, which include nuclear medical imaging, CT, and MRI. MRI is under-penetrated in the Asian market.

One driver in the market is government initiatives and pilot programs. Early diagnosis of breast cancer can reduce the morbidity as well as mortality and increases the survival rate of the affected individuals. The governments of various countries have come forward to reduce the prevalence of breast cancer by bringing in awareness among the female population and by educating women in the developed countries. Countries such as Australia, Singapore, and India are among the few developed and developing countries that have mandated cancer check-ups in medical facilities. In emerging countries, modernization of the healthcare infrastructure and the increasing focus of MNCs on strengthening their networks in these regions are positively impacting the medical imaging market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising demand for refurbished equipment. In the dynamic healthcare landscape, it is difficult to take a decision about investing in new medical devices. To combat that, refurbished medical equipment is being increasingly used as an option by many end-users who are eager to cut down on the costs, yet obtain the necessary medical devices. The steady growth in sales of refurbished equipment indicates that a good number of customers prefer them. Manufacturers of new imaging equipment are facing intense competition from vendors offering a broad range of refurbished equipment.



Key Vendors

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Fujifilm

Other Prominent Vendors

Accuray

Accutome

Alpinion Medical Systems

Analogic

Atlantis Worldwide

BenQ Medical Technology

Bestman

BMV Technology

Boston Scientific

Bruker

Capintec

Carestream

Cephasonics

CMR Naviscan

CurveBeam

Gendex

Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment

Hitachi

Hologic

Imaging Sciences International

Insightec

J. Morita Corporation

Konica Minolta

Lupica Medical Systems

MedGyn

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Mindray Medical International

NeuSoft

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Sonostar

TomTec Imaging Systems

Wuhan Tianyi Electronic

Xoran Technologies

Zhuhai Ecare Electronics Science & Technology

Key Topics Covered

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 09: Market Segmentation by End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6gblkd/medical_imaging?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-imaging-market-in-apac-report-2017-2021---cagr-to-grow-at-9-57---government-initiatives-and-pilot-programs-are-driving-the-market-300628102.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

