Medical Imaging Market in APAC Report (2017-2021) - CAGR to Grow at 9.57% - Government Initiatives and Pilot Programs are Driving the Market

The "Medical Imaging Market in APAC 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical imaging market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing focus of vendors toward technological advances. Key vendors operating within global markets have targeted APAC for generating revenue from the sales of their mid-range medical imaging equipment in the last decade. Within APAC, the revenue generated from the sales of X-ray and ultrasound equipment is high when compared with the other segments, which include nuclear medical imaging, CT, and MRI. MRI is under-penetrated in the Asian market.
One driver in the market is government initiatives and pilot programs. Early diagnosis of breast cancer can reduce the morbidity as well as mortality and increases the survival rate of the affected individuals. The governments of various countries have come forward to reduce the prevalence of breast cancer by bringing in awareness among the female population and by educating women in the developed countries. Countries such as Australia, Singapore, and India are among the few developed and developing countries that have mandated cancer check-ups in medical facilities. In emerging countries, modernization of the healthcare infrastructure and the increasing focus of MNCs on strengthening their networks in these regions are positively impacting the medical imaging market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising demand for refurbished equipment. In the dynamic healthcare landscape, it is difficult to take a decision about investing in new medical devices. To combat that, refurbished medical equipment is being increasingly used as an option by many end-users who are eager to cut down on the costs, yet obtain the necessary medical devices. The steady growth in sales of refurbished equipment indicates that a good number of customers prefer them. Manufacturers of new imaging equipment are facing intense competition from vendors offering a broad range of refurbished equipment.
Key Vendors
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens Healthcare
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- Fujifilm
Other Prominent Vendors
- Accuray
- Accutome
- Alpinion Medical Systems
- Analogic
- Atlantis Worldwide
- BenQ Medical Technology
- Bestman
- BMV Technology
- Boston Scientific
- Bruker
- Capintec
- Carestream
- Cephasonics
- CMR Naviscan
- CurveBeam
- Gendex
- Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment
- Hitachi
- Hologic
- Imaging Sciences International
- Insightec
- J. Morita Corporation
- Konica Minolta
- Lupica Medical Systems
- MedGyn
- Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
- Mindray Medical International
- NeuSoft
- Samsung Medison
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Sonostar
- TomTec Imaging Systems
- Wuhan Tianyi Electronic
- Xoran Technologies
- Zhuhai Ecare Electronics Science & Technology
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 09: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
