Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Announces Sponsorship of International Medicinal Cannabis Seminar in Brazil

"Our international presence is important to the future of the company because we want to show that we care about access to CBD around the world, not just in the U.S.," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

The "A Look Into the Future" International Medicinal Seminar was organized to discuss access to cannabis in the country and its insertion into public health. During the two-day event, doctors from across the globe will share their efforts to pioneer cannabis research. There will also be several patient panels where medical cannabis users will share testimonials on how cannabis has influenced their health.

During the event, a manifesto will be signed and presented by public and private companies, associations and self-cultivation experts to urge Brazilian authorities to regulate the cultivation and domestic production of cannabis for therapeutic purposes.

"Our Company is proud to sponsor such a prestigious seminar," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "We hope that the manifesto being presented at the event will present itself as a call-to-action for the country's authorities to help us create a safe and legal cannabis market."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

About HempMeds® Brazil

HempMeds® Brazil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brazil works on additional approvals for other indications. About HempMeds® Brazil and all its products with natural hemp oil: www.hempmeds.com.br.

