Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s CBD Products Discounted in Celebration of Cannabis Culture Holiday 4/20

Over the years, 4/20 has evolved into a cultural experience that extends much further than just a designated day for stoners to get "high." For many people in the U.S., it has become a day of recognition and pride of how far the cannabis industry has come since prohibition and the many legislative and research accomplishments of the past decade.

On April 20, 2018, Medical Marijuana, Inc. celebrates the 4/20 holiday with the best discounts of the year on its CBD product brands Real Scientific Hemp Oil™, Dixie Botanicals®, Cibdex® and Cibaderm®. A wide selection of our best-selling CBD products will be discounted up to 50% off.

"We are excited to be able to applaud the dedication and hard work of cannabis advocates across the nation and our loyal customers with these generous discounts," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Yesterday's stoner holiday is today's celebration of increased access to the entire cannabis plant, hemp and marijuana, and the leaps and bounds the industry continues to make year after year."

Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) is the company's flagship product brand. It is a pure non-GMO hemp oil, unmodified and sourced straight from the hemp plant. RSHO™ is extracted from hemp using supercritical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™ and is cultivated free of chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides in Northern Europe.

The company's Dixie Botanicals® brand is well-known for its delicious edibles and tinctures. Dixie Botanicals® Dew Drops are a great way to take cannabidiol (CBD) because they're naturally sweetened with flavors such as cinnamon and vanilla. Dixie Botanicals® is also popular for its Kicks Energy Chews which come in a variety of flavors including chocolate, peppermint, citrus mango and sour apple.

Cibdex® gives consumers another way to take CBD – in a 500mg spray. Cibdex® CBD Hemp Oil spray comes in both vanilla and unflavored varieties. With these products, you can take CBD on its own – quick and easy.

Lastly, Cibaderm® is Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s personal body care line. Infused with the Company's exclusive CBD Hemp Oil Complex, these bath and body products pamper your skin and hair with natural essential oils and pure hemp oil. Designed for daily use, Cibaderm® products can replace your store-bought bath products with the added benefits of CBD.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

